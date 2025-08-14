//Valdosta residents invited to Townhall Community Preparedness Session

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta is inviting residents to prepare together at the Community Preparedness Information Session and Townhall.

Valdosta City Councilman Nick Harden, Member-at-Large, is inviting residents to attend Preparing Together: Community Preparedness Information Session and Town Hall—an opportunity to learn, connect, and take proactive steps to safeguard the community before the next natural disaster.

What to Expect:

Interactive discussions with elected officials on disaster readiness, infrastructure, and recovery strategies.

Free resources and practical tips for creating family emergency plans.

On-site support from local agencies and nonprofits offering information and materials.

Hands-on tools including emergency alert sign-up, and more.

Councilman Nick Harden emphasized the importance of the event:

“When a storm hits, it’s too late to start planning. This gathering is about making sure every resident in Valdosta knows what to do, where to go, and who to turn to before an emergency happens. We’re stronger and safer when we prepare together, and I encourage everyone to come out, ask questions, and take advantage of the resources available.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and discover ways to protect themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods during a crisis. All residents are encouraged to participate and to bring friends, neighbors, and loved ones.

Event Details:

Date: TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room, 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, GA

For more information, contact: Councilman Nick Harden, 229-561-7627.