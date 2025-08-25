//Valdosta releases update on sanitary sewer overflow into Sugar Creek

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department releases an update regarding the sanitary sewer overflow into Sugar Creek.

Release:

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 23, 2025, Central Lines personnel from the City of Valdosta Utilities Department were dispatched to investigate a potential sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) near 1212 Wainwright Drive. Upon arrival, crews identified two sanitary sewer manholes discharging into the adjacent Sugar Creek.

The Utilities Department immediately notified the relevant divisions, who promptly responded to assess the situation. It was determined that the overflow resulted from excessive Infiltration and Inflow (I&I) causing hydraulic overload of the sanitary sewer collection system. This was due to recent significant rain events, with the City of Valdosta receiving more than 8 inches of rain over a 48-hour period.

Update as of August 24, 2025, 3:30 p.m.: The overflow has stopped. It is estimated that approximately 20,000 gallons of stormwater diluted wastewater to the adjacent creek. All required agencies have been notified.

This section of the sanitary sewer is scheduled for rehabilitation in the upcoming weeks to help mitigate future issues at this location.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to protecting public health and the environment. The Utilities Department continues to invest in upgrading aging infrastructure, as well as in proactive maintenance, monitoring programs, and the development of new strategies to reduce the impacts of severe weather and I&I.

For more information about these initiatives or to learn how you can help protect our local waterways, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at (229) 259-3592.