//Valdosta reappoints Assistant City Manager to GMA Advisory Council

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Assistant City Manager has been reappointed to the GMA Municipal Workforce Development Advisory Council.

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce that Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons has been reappointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Municipal Workforce Development Advisory Council for the 2025–2026 year.

The GMA Municipal Workforce Development Advisory Council focuses on strategies and initiatives to strengthen municipal workforces across Georgia. Its work addresses critical areas such as recruitment, retention, and training for city employees, ensuring municipalities have the skilled talent needed to meet the needs of their communities.

Ammons’ reappointment reflects her dedication to advancing workforce strategies that benefit cities throughout the state. In her role, she collaborates with municipal leaders and workforce development experts to share best practices, identify challenges, and develop solutions that help cities attract and retain top talent.

“It is an honor to continue serving on this council,” said Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons. “The work we do is about more than policies and programs—it’s about supporting the people who keep our cities running. I look forward to building on our progress and working alongside colleagues who share a commitment to strong, sustainable municipal workforces.”

The council will reconvene this fall to establish its priorities for the new term, with a focus on training programs, leadership development, and practical strategies for addressing the evolving needs of municipal employees.