//Valdosta City Update: Withlacoochee WPCP overflow stopped

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Utilities Department and City Management releases an update on the Withlacoochee WPCP overflow.

Release:

Update as of August 27, 2025, 9:30 a.m. The overflow at the Withlacoochee WPCP has stopped. It is estimated that approximately 1,500,000 gallons of stormwater diluted wastewater to the wetland adjacent to the plant. All required agencies have been notified.

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department and City Management were notified that the secondary Equalization (EQ) Basin at the Withlacoochee Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) had begun to overflow.

The Utilities Department immediately mobilized the appropriate divisions to assess and respond. The overflow was determined to be the result of excessive Infiltration and Inflow (I&I), which caused a hydraulic overload of the sanitary sewer collection system. This condition followed a significant weather event in which the City of Valdosta received more than eight inches of rainfall within a 48-hour period.

WPCP operators have worked tirelessly to minimize the impact of the overflow while maintaining hydraulic control under difficult operating conditions.

The Withlacoochee WPCP is currently under review for expedited upgrades as part of the City’s long-term commitment to infrastructure resilience. The City of Valdosta remains dedicated to protecting public health and safeguarding the environment through continued investment in upgrading aging infrastructure, implementing proactive maintenance and monitoring programs, and developing innovative strategies to reduce the impacts of I&I and severe weather events.

For more information on these initiatives or to learn how you can help protect local waterways, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at (229) 259-3592.