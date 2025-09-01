//Valdosta City Council approves 2025 property tax millage rates

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s City Council has approved and adopted the 2025 property tax millage rates.

Release:

The Valdosta City Council has approved an ordinance establishing the City’s property tax millage rates for Fiscal Year 2025. The newly adopted rates are designed to maintain essential services, support community growth, and continue investment in education—while holding the line on taxes for City property owners.

Approved millage rates:

6.254 mills for the City of Valdosta’s general property tax rate. This is the rollback rate computed in accordance with the Georgia Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

5.000 additional mills for property located within the Central Valdosta Development Authority (CVDA) district to fund ongoing downtown revitalization and economic development.

13.304 mills set by the Valdosta City School System to provide critical resources for students, teachers, and staff.

“The millage rate is established annually to ensure we continue to provide vital services to residents, support the vibrancy of our downtown, and invest in the future of our children through a strong public school system,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “The Council’s approval reflects our commitment to both progress and fiscal responsibility.”

City Manager Richard Hardy underscored the City’s stewardship of taxpayer dollars and the adoption of the rollback rate:

“We remain committed to being responsible stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars,” Hardy said. “By adopting the rollback rate, we acknowledge the concerns of our citizens while ensuring continued support for essential services such as public safety, infrastructure, and community development. This decision reflects a balanced approach that meets current needs while maintaining a focus on long-term planning.

The general millage rate aligns with the City’s long-term financial strategy. The additional CVDA millage continues to strengthen downtown infrastructure and business opportunities, while the Valdosta City School System’s 13.304 mills ensure dedicated funding for education.