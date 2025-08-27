//Valdosta announces office closure for Labor day, Sanitation Services schedule

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces offices will be closed on September 1 for Labor Day and Sanitation Services schedule.

The City of Valdosta will be CLOSED on Monday, September 1st in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

On September 1st, the Sanitation Division will only collect garbage (green roll-out cans). Bulk items or yard trash will not be collected on this day. Regular bulk and yard trash pick-up services will resume on the following business day, Tuesday September 2nd.

Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229.259.3590 for more information.