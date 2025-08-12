Share with friends

Photo: Austin Markovcic, Sarah Rourke, and Dr. Linda de la Garza were among six student-faculty teams selected for the 2025 Blazer Summer Research Institute at Valdosta State University. They spent the summer investigating renewable energy sources in their on-campus chemistry lab.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University students recently studied renewable energy at the Blazer Summer Research Institute.

The pursuit for new renewable energy sources kept two Valdosta State University students busy this summer.

For Austin Markovcic of Sylvania, Georgia, and Sarah Rourke of Valdosta, Georgia, this meant hours in an on-campus laboratory synthesizing iron oxide nanoparticles, preparing solutions of various polymers and mixing them with the nanoparticles, as well as preparing electrodes (films) with the various polymer-modified nanoparticle solutions and measuring photocurrents of the electrodes.

“This research is significant because it has potential for being an excellent renewable energy source,” Rourke said.

Markovcic also prepared films without polymers and participated in imaging the films at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in Tallahassee, Florida. This helped the research duo find out what they needed to optimize the annealing time and temperature. He also modified the films with small organic molecules.

Their research showed that the photocurrent increases with both of polymers and organic molecules.

With global energy demands continuously rising, Markovcic said the pursuit of clean and sustainable solutions is a critical focus in the field of chemistry.

Markovcic and Rourke’s “Nanocrystalline Films Modified with Pluronic Polymers” was one of six projects selected for VSU’s 2025 Blazer Summer Research Institute. The two students each received a $750 scholarship plus compensation for any expenditures related to their research.

The Blazer Summer Research Institute is a highly competitive program for motivated faculty and undergraduate students who are ready to explore exciting, hands-on research. Funded by the Division of Academic Affairs, University Advancement, and private donors, the special summer initiative offers a unique experience focused on real-world, potentially life-impacting, research projects.

Dr. Linda de la Garza served as Markovcic and Rourke’s faculty mentor.

“Research is a hands-on activity and requires application of many concepts, adding to the understanding of chemistry and science in general,” said the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences professor. “It enhances critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, all of which are essential for professional success.”

Rourke said the Blazer Summer Research Institute created opportunities for her to foster a closer relationship with some of VSU’s most driven and creative student and faculty researchers.

“I have gained a variety of essential skills from this experience that are not taught in the classroom,” she added. “I have become familiar with an array of complicated machinery, methods of synthesis, and scientific theories and reasoning of renewable energy on the chemical level. This experience has taught me the real meaning of scrutiny, the importance of each step of our research process, and the significance and impact it could have for everyone. I feel like I can actually contribute to a better, cleaner environment and energy source, which is such a satisfying feeling.

She anticipates completing her American Chemical Society-certified Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 2026.

Markovcic said the Blazer Summer Research Institute gave him significant experience with both hands-on laboratory work as well as bibliographical analysis in chemistry.

“Participating in this research has helped me develop new skills that will be extremely impactful on my career,” he shared. “This includes using laboratory instruments such as the UV-Vis Shimadzu spectrophotometer, Carbolite tube furnace, BASi potentiostat, and many others. Skills such as using Excel were sharpened, as an extensive amount of data analysis was done, and the New Media Center workshop provided tips on using PowerPoint.”

Markovcic said the team faced numerous challenges throughout the summer research project, which, looking back, really helped them expand their problem-solving skills. He plans to graduate in December with his American Chemical Society-certified Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/university-college/bsri/

https://www.valdosta.edu/cosm/