//Turner Center announces 2025 Literary Fair showcasing local talent

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces the 2025 Turner Center Literary Fair featuring local talent.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is proud to announce the 2025 Turner Center Literary Fair, taking place on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Turner Center Galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

“This annual celebration of the written word showcases the talents of local and regional authors, offering them a platform to display, discuss, and sell their published works,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “The event is free and open to the public.”

Attendees will enjoy presentations from three distinguished Georgia authors—Cheryl Carvajal, William Rawlings Jr., and T.M. Brown—who will share insights and inspiration with fellow writers and aspiring storytellers.

The 2025 Literary Fair is made possible through the generous support of the Georgia Council for the Arts, Jim McNab, Snake Nation Press, Greater Valdosta United Way, The Valdosta Daily Times, and the South Georgia Regional Library.

With more than two dozen authors already confirmed, the event promises a vibrant and diverse literary experience. Authors interested in participating can still register for a vendor booth through August 30, 2025.

Another highlight of the day will be the official launch of the 6th Annual Art of Writing Contest, which encourages creative expression among area middle and high school students. The contest is part of the Turner Center’s broader literary initiatives, including the Young Writers League and Writers League. This year’s contest theme will be revealed during the fair.

Food vendors will be on site during the event for the convenience of vendors and patrons. For more information and a full list of activities, please call the Turner Center at 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.