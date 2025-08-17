//TRMC receives $25K through Georgia HEART Program

Share with friends

Photo L-R: Chris Dorman, Southwell President and CEO; Peter Crowley, Synovus Market President for Tifton; John Hamil, Synovus Retail Market Manager; Jody Patton, Synovus Division CEO; Claire Byrnes, Southwell Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Services; and Cara Goodwin, Southwell Director of Medical Surgical and Critical Care.

TIFTON – Synovus Bank recently donated $25,000 to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Program.

Release:

Southwell is proud to recognize Synovus Bank for its generous donation of $25,000 to Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. This contribution will directly support TRMC’s ongoing mission to provide quality, accessible healthcare for the residents of South-Central Georgia.

The Georgia HEART program allows individuals, married couples, and businesses to contribute to qualified rural hospitals like TRMC in Tifton and Southwell Medical in Adel. In return, donors receive a 100 percent state income tax credit for their contribution, making it a unique opportunity to support local healthcare while also receiving a significant tax benefit.

“Community partnerships like this one are vital to our ability to expand services, invest in new technology, and continue offering exceptional care close to home,” said Chris Dorman, Southwell President and CEO. “We are deeply grateful to Synovus Bank for their commitment to improving healthcare in our region.”

To learn more about how you can support TRMC and Southwell Medical through the Georgia HEART program, visit www.GeorgiaHeart.org.