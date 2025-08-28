//Study finds VSU degree builds foundation for freedom, opportunity, progress

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A new study finds that a VSU degree builds a foundation for a lifetime of freedom, opportunity, and progress.

A high school graduate who earns a bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University will earn nearly $1.4 million more during their lifetime, bringing their average work-life earnings to a little more than $3.1 million. Advanced degrees boost those earnings even more, as work-life earnings increase dramatically with education level.

According to the Lifetime Earnings for University System of Georgia Class of 2024 study conducted by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia, high school graduates who obtain a bachelor’s degree will boost their work-life earnings by 82 percent in Georgia, or 80 percent across the United States.

“At VSU, we believe in the transformative power of higher education, which lies in its unique ability to change lives, communities, and societies at every level,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Education is about more than just the transfer of knowledge. It’s a catalyst for personal growth, social progress, and global development.

“As we work towards the goals outlined in our VSU2030 Strategic Plan, our faculty and staff remain committed to doing the work necessary to create career-ready graduates who have the technical and academic competence, real-world skills, emotional intelligence, and practical experience needed to succeed throughout their lifetime. We want our graduates to be the thinkers, doers, communicators, collaborators, and leaders needed to uplift and inspire entire communities.”

In the report, Dr. Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth, noted that the most relevant measure of the economic “worth” of a college education is increased earnings over a working lifetime. His team prepared estimates of work-life earnings by level of educational attainment for Georgia and the U.S. based on median personal earned income data from the Census Bureau’s most recent five-year American Community Survey.

Humphreys explained that the increase in earnings associated with a degree varies from one person to another, over time, geographically, and by field of study. However, according to the report, it is possible to provide a rough approximation of the aggregate benefits to VSU’s Class of 2024 graduates, as well as benefits accruing to the average degree holder.

These estimates are important, he added, because they show to what extent higher education pays off, which may motivate students, employers, workers, and policymakers to pursue and support postsecondary education.

Visit https://www.usg.edu/assets/usg/docs/news_files/Lifetime_Earnings_2024_%281%29.pdf to read the full 17-page report.

