//Southwell honors local healthcare pioneer Dr. Joe Turner

Share with friends

TIFTON – Southwell honors the memory of a local healthcare pioneer, internal medicine physician, and cardiac care provider Dr. Joe Turner.

Release:

Southwell remembers local healthcare pioneer, internal medicine physician, and cardiac care provider Dr. Joe Turner who passed away on Aug. 18. He was 93.

In 1964, Dr. Turner founded Tifton Medical Clinic as a solo office across the street from Tift General Hospital, now Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC). His practice rapidly grew, he recruited partners, and the clinic transformed into the largest multispecialty practice in South Central Georgia. In 1997, Tifton Medical Clinic officially became Affinity Health Group and moved to a new location at the crossroads of Highway 41 and Interstate 75.

In 2010, TRMC formally acquired Affinity Health Group, employed its physicians, and the practice name was changed to Affinity Clinic (now Southwell Medical Clinic).

Fellow internist Dr. Richard McCullough, who joined Dr. Turner’s practice in 1976, said Dr. Turner’s impact on the Tifton medical community cannot be understated.

“Dr. Turner was dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our entire region,” said Dr. McCullough. “Today, patients flock to Tift County from 12 surrounding counties and more. That is because he worked with the hospital and other physicians over the years to build Tifton into the hub for quality care we now know today. Dr. Turner loved his patients, and his patients loved him. He was skilled, caring, and compassionate. He was the best physician I ever worked with, and I am extremely proud to have been his partner and friend for so many years.”

In addition to being a board-certified internist who provided adult medicine, Dr. Turner blazed the trail for cardiology at TRMC.

“Before there were cardiologists on the TRMC Medical Staff, Dr. Turner was the only physician in the area who performed and interpreted cardiovascular studies,” said Dr McCullough.

Dr. Turner graduated from Ashburn High School in 1949, then received his BA from Emory University in 1954. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1960, followed by an internship in 1961 and medical residency at Grady Hospital in 1964. He completed his cardiology fellowship at Grady Hospital in 1963.

During his time at TRMC, Dr. Turner served as Chief of the Department of Medicine and Chief of Staff. He also served as a board member of the Tift County Hospital Authority. In addition, Dr. Turner served as chairman of the Tift County Board of Health and president of the Georgia Heart Association.

Dr. Turner was also active in the community and volunteered with the Tift County Library Foundation, the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Board, Rotary Club, ABAC Presidents Club, the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, South Georgia Banking Company, and the Georgia Forestry Association. He and his wife Betty were also active members of First Baptist Church in Tifton.

TRMC honored Dr. Turner with the John B. Prince Distinguished Service Award in 2006 and the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce presented the Stafford Award to Dr. Joe Turner in 2015.

“Dr. Joe Turner was a true visionary whose impact on healthcare in South Georgia will be felt for generations,” said Chris Dorman, President/CEO of Southwell. “More than sixty years ago, he set out with a bold idea—to build a medical practice in Tifton that would bring together exceptional physicians across multiple specialties and raise the standard of care for our entire region. His leadership, his passion for medicine, and his unwavering commitment to this community made that vision a reality.”

Dorman added that Dr. Turner also dedicated himself to service.

“Beyond his clinical excellence, Dr. Turner invested his time, talents, and heart as a long-serving member of our hospital foundation board,” said Dorman. “His contributions helped shape not only our health system but also the very fabric of this community he loved so deeply. We are profoundly grateful for his life, his leadership, and his legacy. On behalf of Southwell, we extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Turner’s family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.”