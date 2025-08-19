//South Health District BCW employee to represent public health at conference

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – South Health District Babies Can’t Wait employee has been chosen to represent public health at national conference.

Release:

South Health District is proud to announce that Cassandra Kelly, M.Ed./CCC-SLP, Speech-Language Pathologist with the Babies Can’t Wait (BCW) program, has been selected by the state to represent BCW at the 2025 American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) conference.

“I am very happy and honored to have this opportunity,” said Kelly. “This is the centennial ASHA conference, so this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This conference is a huge event, and I am so excited to see what is on the horizon for speech therapy and to have the opportunity to learn and grow in my profession.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s State Babies Can’t Wait office, Kelly was chosen for this opportunity because of her dedication to supporting children and families across our district. The ASHA conference, which takes place this year in Washington, DC, gathers speech-language professionals from across the country to enhance their expertise, share innovative practices, and advance their careers.

“I decided to pursue speech therapy because I wanted to help people of all ages, and while our clients are birth to three years old, family coaching is one of my favorite aspects of what we do,” explained Kelly. “I get to work with the children in their homes or natural environment where they are more comfortable, but I also get to teach their families how to continue that work in the home once I am gone. They are always so appreciative of what I show and teach them, but I always tell the parents or guardians that they are the real teachers. I am just here to help in their journey.”

South Health District congratulates Cassandra on this achievement and celebrates her commitment to improving the lives of children and families in our community.

About Babies Can’t Wait: Babies Can’t Wait (BCW) is Georgia’s early intervention program serving children from birth to age 3 who have significant developmental delays or are at risk for delays due to diagnosed medical conditions. BCW provides evaluations, service coordination, and access to therapies such as speech, occupational, and physical therapy at no charge to families. Services are tailored to each child’s developmental needs and coordinated among public and private providers.

Learn more about Babies Can’t Wait at https://southhealthdistrict.com/bcw.