//Rivers Joint Task Force meeting highlights city’s water safety progress

VALDOSTA – The Rivers Joint Task Force recent meeting highlighted the city’s progress on water safety and quality initiatives.

The Rivers Joint Task Force convened on Thursday, August 14, at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room to review ongoing initiatives and progress in ensuring the community’s access to safe, clean water.

During the meeting, City of Valdosta Utilities Director Jason Barnes delivered a detailed presentation outlining the city’s recent efforts, achievements, and future plans related to water quality and safety. Barnes emphasized the City’s commitment to environmental stewardship and public health, citing measurable improvements in water infrastructure, treatment processes, and monitoring protocols.

One of Barnes’ stated goals is to guide the Utilities Department out of the existing consent order. He also reaffirmed that the City will continue its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations and communications with residents.

“Our team has worked diligently to address infrastructure needs, implement advanced water treatment technology, and enhance our monitoring systems,” said Barnes.

“These efforts reflect the City’s dedication to providing residents with water that meets and exceeds state and federal standards.”

The presentation included updates on key projects, investment in equipment upgrades, and partnerships with regional and state agencies to ensure compliance and best practices in water management.

The City of Valdosta continues to prioritize water quality as part of its broader environmental initiatives, reaffirming its pledge to protect local waterways and maintain the trust of its residents.

For more information on the City’s water quality initiatives, visit www.valdostacity.com/utilities .