//NACo reappoints Lowndes County Commissioner to National Committees

LOWNDES CO – The National Association of Counties has reappointed Lowndes County Commissioner to the NACo Committees.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has reappointed Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall to another one-year term as a member of NACo’s Community, Economic and Workforce Development Policy Steering Committee as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC).

“I am honored to be able to continue to represent Lowndes County and Georgia on the Community, Economic, and Workforce Development Committee as well as the Rural Action Caucus,” said Commissioner Marshall. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve and share ideas that will have a positive benefit for Lowndes County, the State of Georgia, and our nation.”

Commissioner Marshall has been an active member of NACo for several years. In addition to his current appointments, he also attends the NACo’s Veterans and Military Services Committee meetings. He previously held leadership positions as Vice Chair of the Veterans and Military Services Committee and Subcommittee Vice Chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

The Community, Economic and Workforce Development Policy Steering Committee is responsible for shaping NACo’s policies on housing, community and economic development, public works, and workforce initiatives. The committee’s work includes advancing solutions for affordable housing, strengthening workforce development, and addressing housing and infrastructure needs across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The Rural Action Caucus (RAC) represents the nearly 70 percent of America’s counties that are rural, addressing critical federal, state, and local issues that uniquely affect these communities. In Washington, D.C., RAC serves as the voice of rural counties before Congress and the White House. RAC is a key component of NACo’s mission to support county officials in delivering excellence in public service. Its members focus on solving the distinct challenges facing rural America, impacting nearly 60 million residents. Key areas of focus include infrastructure development, broadband deployment, expansion of rural clinics and hospitals, road and bridge maintenance, and new opportunities for business and economic growth.

“Commissioner Marshall’s continued service with NACo reflects not only his dedication to our community, but also the respect he has earned on the national level,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “His leadership ensures that Lowndes County has a voice in shaping policies that directly impact our citizens, as well as communities across the nation.”

For more information on the National Association of Counties, visit www.naco.org.