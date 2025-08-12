//Moody AFB Airmen, military working dogs train in high-intensity tactical drills

Share with friends

Photo: A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group gives the military working dog a command during training at Moody Air Force Base, June 12, 2025. Each scenario built upon previous lessons, reinforcing tactical teamwork and MWD responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base Airmen and military working dogs focus on sharpening skills in high-intensity tactical drills.

For a week, Airmen from the 820th and 105th Base Defense Groups trained at Moody Air Force Base, focusing on advanced military working dog tactics, explosive detection, vehicle operations, and close quarters battle scenarios. The rigorous exercises enhanced team coordination, canine responsiveness, and tactical readiness across multiple mission sets.