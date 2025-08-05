//Made in Lowndes Open Air Market will feature local products

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County will host the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market featuring a diverse selection of local artisanal products.

Release:

Lowndes County is proud to host the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market on Saturday, August 16, from 9 AM to 1 PM as part of its yearlong Bicentennial Celebration. Since 1825, craftsmanship has been a cornerstone of our community, and it remains strong to this day.

The event will take place on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse, located at 100 East Central Avenue in Downtown Valdosta. It will feature a diverse selection of artisanal products from local artists, creators, growers, and makers. The open-air market will spotlight the exceptional agricultural and creative talents that define Lowndes County.

“The Made in Lowndes Market is a beautiful way to honor our heritage while showcasing the talent and hard work that defines our community,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer, Lowndes County. “We invite the community to come out and support local entrepreneurs and artisans as we continue to celebrate 200 years of Lowndes County history.”

As a special thank-you, the first 100 attendees will receive a commemorative Bicentennial tote bag. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to support local by shopping with market vendors and taking time to visit the many restaurants and small businesses located throughout Downtown Valdosta. The Made in Lowndes Market offers a unique opportunity to celebrate community, creativity, and commerce all in the heart of historic Lowndes County.

For more information about the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market and a list of vendors as well as other upcoming Bicentennial events, please visit www.lowndescounty.com or follow Lowndes County, GA on Facebook.