//Lowndes Vikings 2025 regular season to begin this Friday night

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Vikings 2025 regular season begins this Friday in a match-up against the Jenkins High School Warriors from Savannah.

Release:

With summer camp, the preseason, and ‘Meet The Vikings’ in their rearview, our Vikings are prepared for the opening of the 2025 regular season. The season begins on Friday, August 15 when we host the Jenkins High School Warriors from Savannah. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This Friday night will be Elementary Night. All Lowndes County schools elementary students will receive a pass for entry to the visitor side of the stadium. Attendees from each school will be recognized.

Season ticket packages for the upcoming season remain on sale. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $80.00 for all the home contests. Reserved seats remain on both sides of the stadium.

Individual game tickets are available for this game. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parents/guardians in their seating area.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts, both long and short sleeves, are also available for purchase.



The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday after each game beginning at 5:30 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 at the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. The next TD Club meeting is Monday, August 18 at 5:30 pm.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, is held on Wednesdays at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show begins at 6:45 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!