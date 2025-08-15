//Lowndes EMA seeks housing for recovery volunteers

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is seeking housing for local long-term recovery volunteers.

Lowndes County Emergency Management, in partnership with local long-term recovery efforts, is seeking assistance from the community to provide housing for volunteer teams who are ready to help disaster survivors with essential home repairs.

These volunteer groups will focus on projects that exceed the support already provided by FEMA and insurance, addressing critical needs for residents still facing significant recovery challenges. The work will include structural repairs, accessibility improvements, and other home restoration projects for households that otherwise could not afford them.

“Having these volunteers in our community is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate recovery for many of our neighbors,” said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director. “The only thing standing in the way is a place for them to stay while they work.”

The volunteers are seeking:

A facility such as a church fellowship hall, gymnasium, or community center with restrooms and showers

Dormitory-style housing or unoccupied housing units

Any other safe, secure space that could accommodate overnight stays for multiple people

Housing arrangements may be temporary or rotating, depending on availability. Even partial accommodations or short-term solutions could allow these teams to begin assisting residents sooner.

“This is a chance for our community to come together once again—providing a place for those who are giving their time, skills, and compassion to help our residents rebuild their lives,” said Tye.

Organizations, businesses, churches, or individuals willing to offer space or with leads on potential housing options are encouraged to contact Ms. Shannon Duncan at (309) 333-7157.