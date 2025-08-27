//Lowndes EMA, Georgia Power provide sensory kits to local first responders

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Emergency Management and Georgia Power provide sensory kits to local first responders.

Lowndes County Emergency Management (EMA Lowndes), in partnership with Georgia Power, has assembled and distributed 75 sensory kits to local first responder agencies. These kits are designed to help first responders better support individuals with autism or other sensory processing needs during emergencies.

Each sensory kit includes tools such as noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, visual communication aids, sunglasses and comfort items, all packaged in an easy to carry bag. These resources can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve communication, and create a calmer environment during high-stress emergencies.

“Equipping our first responders with these sensory kits guarantees that we can provide compassionate, effective assistance to every member of our community,” said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director. “Emergencies can be overwhelming for anyone, but especially for individuals with sensory sensitivities. These kits give responders the tools to bridge communication gaps and ease anxiety when it matters most.”

“Georgia Power is committed to supporting our communities beyond just providing electricity,” said Don Hutchinson, Valdosta Area Manager with Georgia Power. We’re proud to partner with Lowndes County Emergency Management to make these kits available to our first responders, giving them the tools to better assist individuals in our community who have unique sensory needs.”

Sensory kits were distributed to Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Fire Department, Valdosta Police Department, Lake Park Police and Fire Departments, the City of Remerton, the City of Hahira, and SGMC EMS. This initiative reflects a continued commitment to ensuring all community members receive the support and care they need during emergencies.

For more information on Lowndes County Emergency Management, visit www.lowndescounty.com.