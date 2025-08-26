//Lowndes County, Valdosta to host free Scrap Tire Recycling Event

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works will host the free Scrap Tire Recycling Event for residents.

The Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Public Works Departments are teaming up once again to offer residents a safe, free, and convenient way to dispose of unwanted tires. The community scrap tire recycling event will be held Monday, September 8, through Friday, September 19, 2025, on weekdays from 7 am to 5 pm at the Lowndes County Public Works facility, 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

This recycling event is open to all City and County residents. Each household may dispose of up to 200 tires, provided they are standard car or truck tires that have been removed from the rim. Please note: tractor tires, semi-truck tires, and tires from businesses will not be accepted. This is a drop-off only program, tire pick-up services will not be avaiable.

Launched in 2018, the scrap tire recycling program was created after Public Works crews noticed a rise in illegally discarded tires along county roads and ditches. Since then, the program has provided residents with an environmentally responsible alternative, helping to reduce roadside litter, protect local waterways, and keep neighborhoods cleaner.

This event is made possible through a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD). For more information, please contact Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700 or City of Valdosta Public Works at 229-259-3585.