//Local Shell stations launch The Giving Pump to support Boys & Girls Clubs

VALDOSTA – Jim Hinton Oil Company and local Shell stations to launch The Giving Pump to help give back to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Release:

Jim Hinton Oil Company and their local Shell stations are launching The Giving Pump initiative to help fuel positive change and give back to Boys & Girls Clubs across South Georgia. Starting September 1st and running through October 31st, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at seven Shell stations across Hahira, Valdosta, Albany, Adel, and Nashville will support local Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked with purple signage at participating Shell gas stations to inspire consumers to support this local charity when fueling up. With no additional cost when filling up, it is easy to participate in the program.

ABOUT CHARITY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Adel, Albany, Hahira, Nashville and Valdosta serve thousands of children and teens each day across multiple sites, providing safe, enriching environments after school and during the summer. Funds from The Giving Pump will help ensure access to academic support, mentorship, healthy meals, and programs that build character and leadership. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe and engaging environments where young people can learn, grow, and realize their full potential. Serving millions of kids and teens each year at thousands of locations across the country, Clubs offer programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship. Guided by the mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to become productive, caring, responsible citizens, Boys & Girls Clubs help ensure every child has a bright future. “Every gallon purchased at The Giving Pump fuels more than just cars—it fuels brighter futures for the kids who need us most,” said Kristin Hanna, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta.

ABOUT WHOLESALER

Jim Hinton Oil Company provides high-quality wholesale fuels, lubricants, and DEF for automotive, transportation, and industrial use in the Georgia and Florida regions. Jim Hinton Oil Company is a third-generation family-owned and operated business for over 55 years. JHOC is honored to be able to give back to their local communities and support such a wonderful program.

Please visit one of the following locations to help support a great cause or visit shell.us/givingpump for additional program details, and participating sites,

Shell #21

2824 Old Dawson Rd. Albany, GA 31707. Next to Westover Crossings Shopping Center. Pumps 1 & 2

Fastbreak

4593 N. Valdosta Rd, Valdosta GA 31602. I-75 Exit 22. Pumps 1 & 2

Bigfoot Travel Plaza

1311 GA HWY 122, Hahira, GA. I-75 Exit 39. Pumps 1 & 2

Perimeter Pantry Shell

4491 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602. ( Near Valdosta High School). Pumps 1 & 2

Adel Shell

1201 West 4th Street Adel, GA 31620. I-75 Exit 39. Pumps 1 & 2

Meet Food Mart

2501 US 41 South Valdosta, GA 31601. On the corner of US 41 and Inner Perimeter Rd. Pumps 1 & 2

Four Guys Shell

405 S. Davis St. Nashville, GA 31639. Pumps 1 & 2