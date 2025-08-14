//LCS Earns Prestigious Cognia Systems Accreditation

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces the district officially earns the Prestigious Cognia Systems Accreditation.

Release:

Lowndes County Schools is proud to announce that the district has officially earned Cognia® Systems Accreditation, an international mark of excellence awarded to PreK–12 schools and districts that demonstrate a strong commitment to high standards, student achievement, and continuous improvement.

This recognition from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission affirms that Lowndes County Schools meets rigorous performance benchmarks recognized worldwide. Accreditation demonstrates the district’s dedication to excellence, its willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and its commitment to ensuring every student can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher credited the dedication of teachers, staff, students, families, and community members for making this achievement possible.

“This is a true reflection of what we can accomplish when we work together,” Wilcher said. “We are #BetterTogether, and this accreditation shows our daily commitment to striving for excellence for every student we serve.”

To earn Cognia Systems Accreditation, school systems undergo a rigorous process that includes internal and external review, demonstrating proficiency in key standards such as productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. Accreditation is conferred for a six-year term, with ongoing monitoring to ensure continued progress and improvement.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, commended the district.

“Cognia Systems Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments. We commend Lowndes County Schools for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

The district celebrated this milestone with a special reception prior to the August Board of Education meeting, honoring the educators who served on the district’s Cognia team. Each member received a certificate of recognition, and a banner announcing the accreditation was presented to Superintendent Wilcher and all Lowndes County principals by Assistant Superintendent LeAnne McCall.

“Cognia Accreditation is not simply a one-time award; it represents an ongoing commitment to improvement, ensuring that the district continues to meet the needs of every student while preparing them for success in school and beyond,” Wilcher adds.

With this recognition, Lowndes County Schools joins an elite group of districts across the globe recognized for educational excellence—continuing its mission as #OneLowndes with #OneMission.