Local NewsAugust 4, 2025

LCS announces “Meet The Vikings” fan event

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces a chance for fans to “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium.

We are growing closer to the beginning of our Vikings regular season.  Summer camp concluded last week with a Friday pre-season scrimmage against Thomas County Central.  The regular season will begin in two (2) weeks when we host Jenkins – Savannah at Martin Stadium

This Thursday, August 7 will be “Meet The Vikings” at Martin Stadium.  We will recognize our Middle School Vikings and Cheerleaders, LHS Bridgemen, Vikings, and Cheerleaders, Coaching Staffs and Band Directors, along with the ‘Lil Vikes’ summer campers.  Gates will open at 3:30 pm and the program will begin at 4:30 pm.  Admission is free.

Once all introductions are made on the field, the Vikings will come to the concourse and fans will have an opportunity to meet and take photographs with Vikings. 

The Viking Ticket Office is closed this week due to no game and will reopen on Monday August 11, 2025.  Reserved seat season ticket packages will be on sale.  Season packages are $80 each for all home games.  Individual game tickets will also be available for the Jenkins game.  They are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. 

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.  Ticket office hours beginning Monday August 11, will be Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. 

Season passes for LHS students will be sold at Lowndes High during student’s lunch periods beginning August 12, 2025.  Student passes are valid for LHS students only and the cost is $25. 

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!

Lowndes Viking Football – 2025
 Friday, August 7, 2025Meet The Vikings 
Week 1Friday, August 15, 2025Jenkins, SavannahH
Week 2Friday, August 22, 2025Mt Zion JonesboroH
Week 3Friday, August 29, 2025Central GwinnettH
Week 4Friday, September 5, 2025Manatee, FLH
Week 5Friday, September 12, 2025KellH
Week 6Friday, September 19, 2025OPEN 
Week 7Friday, September 26, 2025ColquittH
Week 8Friday, October 3, 2025TiftH
Week 9Friday, October 10, 2025CamdenA
Week 10Friday, October 17, 2025OPEN 
Week 11Friday, October 24, 2025Richmond HillA
Week 12Friday, October 31, 2025ValdostaA
