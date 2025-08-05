//LCS announces “Meet The Vikings” fan event

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools announces a chance for fans to “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium.

Release:

We are growing closer to the beginning of our Vikings regular season. Summer camp concluded last week with a Friday pre-season scrimmage against Thomas County Central. The regular season will begin in two (2) weeks when we host Jenkins – Savannah at Martin Stadium

This Thursday, August 7 will be “Meet The Vikings” at Martin Stadium. We will recognize our Middle School Vikings and Cheerleaders, LHS Bridgemen, Vikings, and Cheerleaders, Coaching Staffs and Band Directors, along with the ‘Lil Vikes’ summer campers. Gates will open at 3:30 pm and the program will begin at 4:30 pm. Admission is free.

Once all introductions are made on the field, the Vikings will come to the concourse and fans will have an opportunity to meet and take photographs with Vikings.

The Viking Ticket Office is closed this week due to no game and will reopen on Monday August 11, 2025. Reserved seat season ticket packages will be on sale. Season packages are $80 each for all home games. Individual game tickets will also be available for the Jenkins game. They are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours beginning Monday August 11, will be Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Season passes for LHS students will be sold at Lowndes High during student’s lunch periods beginning August 12, 2025. Student passes are valid for LHS students only and the cost is $25.