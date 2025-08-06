//DAF to host Moody AFB F-35A beddown EIS public scoping meetings

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The Department of the Air Force will host two Moody AFB F-35A beddown virtual public scoping meetings.

The Department of the Air Force will host two virtual public scoping meetings, August 12 and 14, 2025, to discuss the proposal to beddown two squadrons of F-35A aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The public is encouraged to attend one of the two virtual EIS scoping meetings at the links below to learn more about the proposal and assist the DAF in scoping issues to evaluate in the EIS.

The virtual scoping meetings will present narrated informational posters and provide an opportunity to submit written questions. There will be no formal DAF presentation or opportunity for public testimony. Written comments and questions will be accepted at both meetings; input is valuable and assists the DAF in making more informed decisions.

Individuals may submit written comments through the project website at https://www.moodyafb-f35beddown-eis.com or mail comments to:

Attn: F-35A Beddown EIS

4833 Conti Street, Suite 103

New Orleans, Louisiana 70119

Both virtual scoping meetings, on August 12 and 14, will be held between 5-7 p.m. EST, and can be accessed through the Zoom links at https://www.moodyafb-f35beddown-eis.com/public-involvement. Individuals can log into Zoom to test connectivity and audio-visual functionality prior to the scheduled meetings.

For any questions, please contact Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs via email at 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil or by phone at (229) 257-4146.