//Councilman Nick Harden to host disaster preparedness town hall meeting

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Councilman Nick Harden will hosts a town hall meeting on disaster preparedness and community resources.

Councilman At Large Nick Harden hosted a town hall meeting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room to provide citizens with critical information and resources related to disaster preparedness. The session brought together local agencies and service providers to equip residents with tools and support in the event of severe weather or other emergencies.

The event highlighted a wide range of resources including roof repair assistance, emergency management planning, and recovery support services. Representatives from local organizations and government agencies were on hand to answer questions and provide informational materials to help residents prepare their households and neighborhoods before disaster strikes.

The town hall also featured a robust question-and-answer session with state representatives, local leaders from the city and county, and nonprofit organizations. This interactive dialogue allowed community members to directly raise concerns, share experiences, and receive guidance from experts and decision-makers.

Councilman Harden shared his vision for hosting the event:

“My goal in hosting this town hall was to ensure our citizens have the knowledge and resources they need to protect their families and property in the event of a disaster. Preparedness is a community effort, and by working together with our partners and staying informed, we can strengthen our city’s ability to respond when challenges arise.”

City Manager Richard Hardy emphasized the importance of access to reliable information:

“It is vital that our citizens know where to turn for accurate resources before, during, and after an emergency. Events like this town hall give our community members a chance to connect directly with the experts and agencies who can make a real difference in times of need.”

The City of Valdosta encourages all residents to stay informed, take advantage of available preparedness resources, and participate in future community forums that promote safety and resilience.