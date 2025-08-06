//City of Valdosta notifies customers of 8% rate increase on services

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Customer Service Department announces to customers an 8 percent rate increase on services.

The City of Valdosta Customer Service Department announces an 8% rate increase for water, sewer, and sanitation services, effective August 1, 2025. This adjustment is necessary to continue providing quality services, maintain critical infrastructure, and keep pace with rising operational and maintenance costs.

Customers will see the updated rates reflected in their August billing cycle.

Updated Service Rates and Fees

New Service Activation: $100 deposit $27 service fee Temporary Service Activation: $27 flat fee

These fees support the administrative costs associated with account setup, service connection, and short-term service usage.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to providing efficient, reliable, and high-quality utility services to all residents and businesses. We encourage customers with questions or concerns about their accounts or bills to contact the Customer Service Department directly at (229) 259-3510.

For more information, please visit www.valdostacity.com.