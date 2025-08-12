//City of Valdosta announces new Main Street Manager

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Pearson as the new Main Street Manager.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick Pearson as its new Main Street Manager. A seasoned marketing and business development leader with decades of experience, Pearson brings both professional expertise and a deep personal connection to the community he now serves.

Pearson’s career spans tourism, attractions, hospitality, nonprofits, and public relations — but it was a move to South Georgia that truly shaped his life. He and his wife, Trish, first came to Valdosta when he became Director of Sales and Marketing at Wild Adventures Theme Park. During his tenure, he helped lead the park to record-breaking attendance and revenue, navigating the challenges of the pandemic with resilience and creativity.

Now, as Main Street Manager, Pearson will focus on celebrating Valdosta’s historic charm while fostering vibrant growth for downtown’s small businesses.

“Patrick’s combination of professional expertise, creativity, and passion for our community makes him the ideal leader to continue advancing Downtown Valdosta,” said Catherine Ammons, Assistant City Manager. “We’re excited to see the impact he will have.”

Pearson’s earlier career includes leadership roles at Hersheypark, ZooAmerica, and Hershey Resorts, as well as experience with the global public relations agency Burson-Marsteller.

A graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Pearson is an active community member, having served on the boards of South Georgia LEADS, Greater Valdosta United Way, and several regional organizations. He is also a Paul Harris Fellow and a proud Rotarian.

Patrick and Trish have six children and five grandchildren across the country. They are eager to continue investing their time, talents, and hearts into the community they proudly call home.