//CASA announces upcoming new volunteers training class

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties announces an upcoming September training class for new volunteers.

Release:

CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties, Inc. is excited to announce the start of its next Pre-Service Volunteer Training Class, scheduled to begin in September 2025. This vital training prepares compassionate community members to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children in foster care.

Every day, children in Lowndes and Echols Counties enter the child welfare system due to abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers are specially trained to advocate for the best interests of these children in court and ensure they have a voice throughout their journey to a safe, permanent home.

“Our goal is to serve 100% of the children in foster care in our community,” said Sonia Robinson, Executive Director of CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties. “With over 340 children currently in care locally, we need more volunteers to step up and speak up for these vulnerable children.”

The 30-hour training includes classroom instruction, courtroom observation, and hands-on learning experiences. No prior legal or child welfare experience is required—just a heart for children and a commitment to making a difference.

Training Details:

Location: CASA House, 1503 Madison Highway, Valdosta, GA, 31601

Begins: September 16, 2025

Evening sessions to accommodate working adults

Free of charge

Upon successful completion of training and background checks, volunteers are sworn in by a juvenile court judge and appointed to advocate for a child or sibling group.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply now by visiting www.casaoflowndes.org or calling (229) 247-4324. An information session will be held prior to the start of training for anyone who wants to learn more about the CASA role.

About CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties, Inc.:

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports citizen volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers provide a powerful voice in court and work to ensure every child finds a safe, permanent, and loving home.