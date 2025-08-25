//Beulah Missionary Baptist Church to host Revival Services

QUITMAN – Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will host a week of Revival Services with featured guests each night.
Release:
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will host Revival Services at 7pm on September 8-14, 2025 located at 1008 South Dr. MLK Drive in Quitman, Georgia.
September 8th – Bishop Tommy Goings & Friendship Freewill Independence Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA
September 9th – Reverend Marcus Hynes & New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira, GA
September 10th – Evangelist Bessie Hamilton, Quitman, GA
September 11th – Reverend Andrew Fleming & Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA
September 12th – Reverend Joe Troope & River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta, GA
September 13th – Reverend James Pitts & New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Brookfield, GA
September 14th – Reverend James Bowens at 11AM