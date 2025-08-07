//Berrien Co leaders have renewed outlook on rural prosperity after training

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University RDI gives Berrien County leaders a renewed outlook on purpose, energy, and optimism for rural prosperity.

A five-member team from Berrien County recently attended the Valdosta State University Center for South Georgia Regional Impact Rural Development Institute, a three-day summit designed to help communities across Georgia develop an action plan for rural prosperity.

“Participating in RDI was an energizing and eye-opening experience,” said Hayden Hancock, Nashville city manager. “It reminded us of the potential that already exists within our communities and how collaboration and shared vision can spark real progress. The workshops and team discussions gave us practical tools and fresh perspectives to bring back home. We left with not only a renewed sense of purpose but also several actionable ideas — particularly around youth engagement, economic revitalization, and expanding local partnerships. There’s definitely momentum now to move forward together.”

To prepare for the RDI, Berrien County’s participating economic development, city, county, and community leaders were tasked with using a readiness index to conduct a self-assessment of their recruitment, education, infrastructure, leadership, demographics, and quality of life.

During the summit, they analyzed the results of their self-assessment and worked with a mentor to identify their unique opportunities and challenges, connect with experts and other available resources, build a support network, and develop a roadmap for economic vitality.

“Rural communities and their citizens are integral to Georgia’s economy, culture, and future,” said Darrell Moore, director of VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. “Through the RDI, VSU is working to build capacity that encourages the growth and development of rural communities without sacrificing their distinctive rural character.”

Moore said this year’s RDI — VSU’s fourth — offered a program that emphasized experiential learning with a heavy dose of discussion, debate, and teamwork.

Highlights included content experts, professional developers, and consultants delivering interactive and engaging sessions on the elected official’s role in economic development, the current economic environment and future projections, tourism opportunities to generate wealth, leveraging state and federal resources, downtown development strategies, retail as a catalyst for economic growth, how to utilize artificial intelligence in a rural community, building the future workforce through pathways and partnerships, and more.

After each session the Berrien County leaders worked with their mentor to reflect on what they had just learned and then talk about how they could implement some of those ideas in their community. They left RDI with a prioritized list of projects and initiatives designed to build a better future for the people who live, work, play, and visit in their community.

“What excites us most is the focus on downtown revitalization,” Hancock said. “We believe there’s no better time to breathe new life into the heart of Nashville, and the ideas brought forward through this process reflect the same energy and optimism we’ve been building toward. From creating spaces that attract new businesses to enhancing the sense of place for our community and visitors alike, these projects align perfectly with our long-term vision. It’s a big step forward, and we’re ready to get to work.”

Through experiential learning initiatives at VSU, the Center for Regional Impact will use university faculty, staff, and students to help Berrien County implement one or more projects from their priority list in the coming months. Smith said that having VSU as a regional partner gives her team the confidence to transform their ideas into real, meaningful change.

“Since the launch of the Rural Development Institute, 25 communities have participated in the program,” Moore noted. “We’ve seen measurable progress in many of the communities as they have implemented strategies learned through RDI. Each community has completed two to three follow-up projects with support from VSU, and several have developed long-term partnerships with us. Many communities are continuing to address local challenges by working with their RDI teams and tackling issues such as workforce development, downtown development, and marketing.”

Based on feedback and comments from participants, presenters, and mentors, VSU’s RDI continues to have a tremendous impact on rural Georgians. As new communities sign up to participate each summer, the university is poised to remain a positive influence on rural growth and opportunity for many years to come.

“Rural communities represent the core of Georgia because they operate as the economic backbone and cultural foundation of the state, while maintaining their distinctive values,” said Scott Berta, industrial development manager for Electric Cities of Georgia and Berrien County RDI mentor. “The Rural Development Institute delivers practical tools and fresh perspectives and confidence to communities so they can tackle challenges and seize opportunities. RDI enables local leaders to develop sustainable growth and resilience through collaborative planning and leadership development efforts.

“I had the privilege to work with Berrien County leadership and feel enthusiastic about their upcoming prospects. The team members demonstrated both creative thinking and strong dedication to community development through their energetic approach. The team will use RDI-developed ideas and strategies to advance meaningful progress for their citizens.”

VSU’s Rural Development Institute is an opportunity for the university to continue supporting the work of the Governor’s Rural Strike Team and provide a positive impact on Georgia’s rural communities.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/sgri

Participating Berrien County Leaders:

• Hayden Hancock, Nashville city manager

• Lisa Smart, executive director of the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority

• Karlie Suggs, Nashville Economic Development director

• Ashley Smith, Nashville Mainstreet director

• Amy Garner, Nashville City Council representative