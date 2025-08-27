//2025 Literary Fair to help bridge gap between imagination, publication

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Renowned authors Rawlings, Brown, and Carvajal will headline the 2025 Literary Fair at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Have you ever dreamed of writing a book? Imagined capturing the rich history of your family, business, or hometown in print? Or envisioned a world of your own creation brought to life between the covers of a book bearing your name?

The 2025 Turner Center Literary Fair, on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is everyone’s opportunity to take a meaningful step toward those dreams. Designed to connect aspiring writers with seasoned authors, the Literary Fair bridges the gap between imagination and publication.

Featured Speakers

Dr. William Rawlings

A sixth-generation resident of Washington County, Georgia, Dr. William Rawlings is a retired physician who has become a prolific author. His works span fiction, Southern history, and true crime, with 15 titles currently in print and two more forthcoming in 2026 and 2027. His 2020 book, Six Inches Deeper, features ties to Lowndes County. Rawlings, a three-time recipient of the Georgia Author of the Year Award, will present “I Want to Write a Book,” sharing insights from his journey and the Southern storytelling tradition.

T. M. Brown

Rooted in Georgia heritage, T. M. Brown draws inspiration from his Southern upbringing and family legacy. Author of the award-winning Shiloh Mystery Series and The Last Laird of Sapelo, Brown will speak on “History Matters,” emphasizing the importance of factual accuracy in storytelling. He is actively involved in several writers’ associations and continues to champion Southern stories that celebrate family, faith, and history.

Dr. Cheryl Carvajal

Dr. Cheryl J. Carvajal wrote her first play when she was six years old and has been writing ever since. With more than 30 years as a college educator, she has also led writing groups across the country. She currently facilitates the Young Writers League for teenagers and the Writers League for all ages 18 and up at the Turner Center for the Arts. The Young Writers League meets twice a month on Saturdays, while the Writers League gathers at 1 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Carvajal believes every person has a unique voice, and she wishes, above all, to foster the voice of writers of all ages, even as she continues her own writing journey.

Event Details

The 2025 Literary Fair is made possible through the generous support of the Georgia Council for the Arts, Jim McNab, Snake Nation Press, Greater Valdosta United Way, The Valdosta Daily Times, and the South Georgia Regional Library.

With nearly two dozen Georgia authors already confirmed, attendees can expect a vibrant and diverse literary experience. Author registration for vendor booths remains open through Sat., Aug. 30, 2025.

The 2025 Literary Fair is free and open to the public. Held in the beautiful Turner Center Galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street in Valdosta, the annual event also features onsite food vendors, author talks, book sales, panel discussions, and free art activities for all ages. For more information and a full schedule of activities, contact the Turner Center at 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.