//Wiregrass to offer Fiber Optic training

ADEL – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be offering Certified Fiber Optic Technician training for students.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Economic Development Division is enrolling students for an upcoming Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT) training. The 32-hour course will be held August 4–7 on the Cook Campus and is open to anyone interested in gaining hands-on skills in fiber optic installation, testing, and troubleshooting.



This industry-recognized training leads to the CFOT certification from the Fiber Optic Association (FOA)—a credential that is highly valued in telecommunications, utilities, and infrastructure industries.

The course will run from August 4 through 7 on the Cook Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. The training will be a total of 32 hours and cost $1,200.

This training is ideal for technicians, contractors, or individuals, looking to start or advance a career in the growing fiber optics field. Space is limited.

Registration is available online at https://ce.wiregrass.edu. For more information, contact the Economic Development team at 229-333-2122 or email economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about training and continuing education opportunities, visit Wiregrass.edu.