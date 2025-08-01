//Wildcats take on Cook Co in preseason scrimmage showdown
Local NewsJuly 31, 2025

Wildcats take on Cook Co in preseason scrimmage showdown

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets are now on sale for the Wildcats preseason scrimmage showdown against the Cook County Hornets.

Release:

Wildcats, it’s go time!

On August 1st at 7:30 PM, your Valdosta Wildcats take on the Cook County Hornets in our preseason scrimmage showdown!

  • Location: Cook County High School
  • General Admission: $11
  • No cash accepted at the gate – digital tickets only via GoFan.
  • Heads up: Service can be spotty at the field, so we highly recommend purchasing ahead of time.

Grab your tickets now: https://gofan.co/event/3742644

TAGS:

Related posts