//Wildcats take on Cook Co in preseason scrimmage showdown

VALDOSTA – Tickets are now on sale for the Wildcats preseason scrimmage showdown against the Cook County Hornets.

Wildcats, it’s go time!

On August 1st at 7:30 PM, your Valdosta Wildcats take on the Cook County Hornets in our preseason scrimmage showdown!

Location: Cook County High School

General Admission: $11

– digital tickets only via GoFan. Heads up: Service can be spotty at the field, so we highly recommend purchasing ahead of time.

Grab your tickets now: https://gofan.co/event/3742644