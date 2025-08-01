//Wildcats take on Cook Co in preseason scrimmage showdown

VALDOSTA – Tickets are now on sale for the Wildcats preseason scrimmage showdown against the Cook County Hornets.
Wildcats, it’s go time!
On August 1st at 7:30 PM, your Valdosta Wildcats take on the Cook County Hornets in our preseason scrimmage showdown!
- Location: Cook County High School
- General Admission: $11
- No cash accepted at the gate – digital tickets only via GoFan.
- Heads up: Service can be spotty at the field, so we highly recommend purchasing ahead of time.
Grab your tickets now: https://gofan.co/event/3742644