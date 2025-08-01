//Wild Adventures Wild Food Weekends are back

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announces the return of the Wild Food Weekends with an all-new Tater Takeover theme.

Wild Food Weekends returns to Wild Adventures Theme Park beginning August 9 with an all-new theme: Tater Takeover. Held Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day, the event will feature over-the-top potato creations, fun activities and special ticket offers.

“Wild Food Weekends is always a guest favorite,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “And this year, it’s all about taters. We’re serving up unique creations like Sweet Potato Soft Serve Ice Cream and a Chicken and Tater Tot Waffle with Hot Honey Sauce that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Guests can enjoy dishes like the Tater Tot Waffle Bacon & Egg Sandwich, Mashed Potato BBQ Parfait and Loaded Tater Skins. Items are available for individual purchase, or guests can buy the Wild Food Weekends Flavor Card, which includes any three featured menu items and unlimited fountain drinks for the day.

Special activities will take place in Water’s Edge, a vibrant new area of the park with three new rides and shaded seating. During Wild Food Weekends, guests can enjoy a Hot Potato game, Potato Sack Racing, and themed coloring stations. Local food vendors will also be featured throughout the area.

“We are also offering something really special for our first visitors each day,” said Raymond. “The first 100 guests in the park August 9 through Labor Day will receive a voucher for free french fries. It’s just another fun way to enjoy taters during that event.”

Admission to the park during Wild Food Weekends is $35, which is 40% off the regular price. A special bundle is also available for $55 and includes park admission and a Flavor Card to enjoy event food items and unlimited soda.

This event also marks the final days of the season for Splash Island Waterpark, which will close after September 1.



Gold and Diamond Season Passholders can take advantage of Bring-A-Friend Weekends throughout the event. Passholders need only show their pass at the entrance turnstiles to receive a complimentary ticket for a friend.

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, on sale now at WildAdventures.com.

