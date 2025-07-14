//Wild Adventures promotes water safety with J.A.W.S. program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is promoting children’s water safety with the Junior Awareness Water Safety program.

Wild Adventures’ Splash Island Waterpark is making sure young children stay

safe in and around water with a program known as Junior Awareness of Water Safety, or

J.A.W.S.

Every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., young guests can participate in the 30 minute program

that covers basic tips and steps to ensure that children can enjoy the fun of the waterpark as

safe as possible. It highlights topics like surveying the surrounding area before swimming,

having an adult present, listening to lifeguards and using sunscreen.

“The J.A.W.S. Program helps kids 10 and under learn essential water safety skills through fun

and engaging activities,” said Jasmin Hammond, aquatics manager. “We are very dedicated to

guest safety, and the creation of this program further promotes that. We hope our guests will

take away these lessons and use them wherever they go.”

After finishing the program, guests are given a certificate of completion, dubbing them a

“Water Safety Hero.”

Right now, guests can purchase a single day admission ticket for only $39 as part of the

Everyone Pays Less Than Kids’ Price sale. This offer is available now through August 3.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark are now open seven days a week. Families can

enjoy more than 35 rides, hundreds of animals, dozens of water attractions, and a full season of

special events—all in one destination.

Season Passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the summer as well as Great

Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For more information about Splash Island Waterpark, admission offers and Season Pass options,

visit WildAdventures.com.

