//Wild Adventures offers free admission to teachers

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park celebrates educators with free admission during the annual Back to School Splash event.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating educators with free admission during its annual Back to School Splash event, set for July 26 and 27. The two-day event also includes a school supplies drive benefiting Teacher’s Harvest, a program of Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Public and private school teachers, administrators, and support staff can receive free single-day admission to Wild Adventures by presenting a valid school ID or proof of employment. Daycare workers and homeschool educators are also eligible with proof of employment or a “letter of intent” filed with their state of residence.

“Back to School Splash is about honoring those in education who support students in our community,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist at Wild Adventures. “We’re excited to offer free admission to teachers and school employees so they can have a weekend of fun here at Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark.”

In addition to the free admission offer for educators, all guests can receive 50% off a single-day ticket with the donation of new school supplies valued at $10 or more. All donated items will go directly to Teacher’s Harvest to be distributed to local students and classrooms just in time for the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

“The Back-to-School Splash is more than just a supply drive — it’s a lifeline for educators who spend their own money to make sure every child is ready to learn,” said Janna Luke, director of development and marketing at Second Harvest of South Georgia. “Through our partnership with Wild Adventures, Teachers’ Harvest is able to equip teachers with the tools they need to build confident, prepared classrooms.”

Guests attending Back to School Splash can enjoy a full day of adventure, including thrilling rides, animal encounters, and live entertainment. Guests can also enjoy Splash Island Waterpark and the park’s all-new Water’s Edge area, featuring vibrant new attractions, rides, and relaxing spaces perfect for cooling off during the summer.

For more information about the Summer Night Skies Drone Show, Back to School Splash and admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, Wild Adventures is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, Splash Island Waterpark, and the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground. The park is ranked among the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. Its 14,000+ employees entertain 15 million guests annually across North America, including at Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, the Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. Herschend also manages the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® and creates original content through Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.