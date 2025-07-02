//Wild Adventures joins in on World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park joins a global effort to promote water safety with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

Release:

Children and families gathered at Wild Adventures Theme Park Thursday morning to take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™, a global initiative aimed at teaching life-saving water safety skills.

Presented locally by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen®, the lesson was held at Splash Island Waterpark and led by certified swim instructors from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA. The 30-minute session took place at Catch-A-Wave Bay and gave young swimmers and their parents the opportunity to learn swimming techniques and acquire basic but important water safety knowledge, including how to safely enter and exit the water, float, and recognize potential hazards.

“We were proud to take part in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson again this year because water safety is a top priority at Wild Adventures,” said Asher Raymond, marketing manager. “Today was all about helping our youngest guests become more confident and safe in the water.”

Now in its 16th year, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson unites aquatic facilities across more than 20 countries to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons in reducing drowning risks. The annual event is held during the weeks leading up to July 4, when drowning rates in the U.S. historically peak.

“Our commitment to water safety doesn’t stop here,” said Raymond. “All summer long, kids at Splash Island can join our JAWS program, Junior Awareness of Water Safety. Every Saturday and Sunday, they’ll learn tips from our lifeguards and earn a certificate for learning how to be safe in and around water.”

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ is part of the Celebrate America Festival, which continues this week at Wild Adventures. The festival features free admission for active and retired military and includes fireworks displays on July 4 and 5. The park’s Celebrate America Sale has also been extended through Sunday, June 29. Guests can purchase a single-day admission ticket for just $35, a savings of over 40 percent off gate pricing.

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark are now open seven days a week. Families can enjoy more than 35 rides, hundreds of animals, dozens of water attractions, and a full season of special events—all in one destination.

Season Passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the Celebrate America Festival as well as Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For more information about Celebrate America Festival, admission offers and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and Homes2Go and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.



About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.