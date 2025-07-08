//W.G. Nunn team members attend Georgia Federal Programs Conference

VALDOSTA – The members of W.G. Nunn Leadership Team recently attended the Georgia Federal Programs Conference.
Release:
Members of the W.G. Nunn Leadership Team made a strong presence at the Georgia Federal Programs Conference—connecting, learning, and leading with purpose. The two day conference provided:
- Strategies to elevate student engagement and success
- Equity-driven practices to close achievement gaps
- Innovative ways to leverage federal programs for lasting impact
- Renewed commitment to creating infinite possibilities for every learner
The team returned energized, equipped, and more determined than ever to pour that knowledge into our teachers, classrooms and community.