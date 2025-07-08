//W.G. Nunn team members attend Georgia Federal Programs Conference

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The members of W.G. Nunn Leadership Team recently attended the Georgia Federal Programs Conference.

Release:

Members of the W.G. Nunn Leadership Team made a strong presence at the Georgia Federal Programs Conference—connecting, learning, and leading with purpose. The two day conference provided:

Strategies to elevate student engagement and success

Equity-driven practices to close achievement gaps

Innovative ways to leverage federal programs for lasting impact

Renewed commitment to creating infinite possibilities for every learner

The team returned energized, equipped, and more determined than ever to pour that knowledge into our teachers, classrooms and community.