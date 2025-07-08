//W.G. Nunn team members attend Georgia Federal Programs Conference
VALDOSTA – The members of W.G. Nunn Leadership Team recently attended the Georgia Federal Programs Conference.

Members of the W.G. Nunn Leadership Team made a strong presence at the Georgia Federal Programs Conference—connecting, learning, and leading with purpose. The two day conference provided:

  • Strategies to elevate student engagement and success
  • Equity-driven practices to close achievement gaps
  • Innovative ways to leverage federal programs for lasting impact
  • Renewed commitment to creating infinite possibilities for every learner

The team returned energized, equipped, and more determined than ever to pour that knowledge into our teachers, classrooms and community.

