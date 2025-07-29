//VSU RDI provides McIntosh County support for rural development

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University RDI gives McIntosh County guidance on improving tourism opportunities and supporting a workforce.

A six-member team from McIntosh County recently attended the Valdosta State University Center for South Georgia Regional Impact Rural Development Institute, a three-day summit designed to help communities across Georgia develop an action plan for rural prosperity.

“I found RDI to be one of the best conferences I have attended,” said Tom Draffin, president and chief executive officer of the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority. “Our table facilitator was both encouraging and informative, and the speakers were knowledgeable and entertaining during their discussions. Our team created some initiatives that we want to pursue. The program was very encouraging about tackling opportunities to improve our community.”

To prepare for the RDI, McIntosh County’s participating economic development, city, county, and community leaders were tasked with using a readiness index to conduct a self-assessment of their recruitment, education, infrastructure, leadership, demographics, and quality of life.

During the summit, they analyzed the results of their self-assessment and worked with a mentor to identify their unique opportunities and challenges, connect with experts and other available resources, build a support network, and develop a roadmap for economic vitality.

“Rural communities and their citizens are integral to Georgia’s economy, culture, and future,” said Darrell Moore, director of VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. “Through the RDI, VSU is working to build capacity that encourages the growth and development of rural communities without sacrificing their distinctive rural character.”

Moore said this year’s RDI — VSU’s fourth — offered a program that emphasized experiential learning with a heavy dose of discussion, debate, and teamwork.

Highlights included content experts, professional developers, and consultants delivering interactive and engaging sessions on the elected official’s role in economic development, the current economic environment and future projections, tourism opportunities to generate wealth, leveraging state and federal resources, downtown development strategies, retail as a catalyst for economic growth, how to utilize artificial intelligence in a rural community, building the future workforce through pathways and partnerships, and more.

After each session the McIntosh County leaders worked with their mentor to reflect on what they had just learned and then talk about how they could implement some of those ideas in their community.

They left RDI with a prioritized list of projects and initiatives designed to build a better future for the people who live, work, play, and visit in their community. Draffin said many of those ideas center around providing direction and additions to community infrastructure in the hopes of improving tourism opportunities and looking at ways to support workforce needs, like childcare.

Through experiential learning initiatives at VSU, the Center for Regional Impact will use university faculty, staff, and students to help McIntosh County implement one or more projects from their priority list in the coming months.

“Since the launch of the Rural Development Institute, 25 communities have participated in the program,” Moore noted. “We’ve seen measurable progress in many of the communities as they have implemented strategies learned through RDI. Each community has completed two to three follow-up projects with support from VSU, and several have developed long-term partnerships with us. Many communities are continuing to address local challenges by working with their RDI teams and tackling issues such as workforce development, downtown development, and marketing.”

Based on feedback and comments from participants, presenters, and mentors, VSU’s RDI continues to have a tremendous impact on rural Georgians. As new communities sign up to participate each summer, the university is poised to remain a positive influence on rural growth and opportunity for many years to come.

“RDI has a powerful impact on participating communities by equipping local leaders with the tools and confidence to drive meaningful change,” said Emily Davenport, Georgia Municipal Association member services consultant and McIntosh County RDI mentor. “It fosters collaboration, encourages innovative thinking, and strengthens civic engagement. I’m incredibly proud of the group I worked with this year. They’re passionate, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to making a difference. I’m excited to see the positive changes they’ll bring to their communities.”

VSU’s Rural Development Institute is an opportunity for the university to continue supporting the work of the Governor’s Rural Strike Team and provide a positive impact on Georgia’s rural communities.

