//VSU prepares for student Move-In Day ahead of fall semester

VALDOSTA – VSU gets ready for Move-In Days as over 1,900 students arrive on campus for the first day of fall classes.

Valdosta State University is excited to welcome more than 1,900 students to their on-campus home away from home during Move-In Days.

First-year and transfer students are scheduled to arrive on campus on Aug. 12-13, followed by returning students Aug. 15-17.

Hundreds of Blazer Nation community members have volunteered to help these students move their college essentials into their residence halls rooms, a reflection of VSU’s commitment to ensuring a high level of customer service throughout the entire move-in process.

There are seven residence halls on VSU’s Main Campus — Lowndes Hall, Patterson Hall, Brown Hall, Reade Hall, Centennial Hall, Hopper Hall, and Georgia Hall.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for pedestrians when traveling around the university during Move-In Days.

VSU students are invited to participate in SPARK Aug. 12-17. This series of activities is designed to help incoming first-year, transfer, and commuter Blazers discover all that VSU has to offer. It’s fun, informative, and a great way to make new friends and kickstart the college experience.

Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 18.

