//VSU names Spring 2025 Employee of the Semester

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently named Britt Bugby as the Spring 2025 Employee of the Semester.

Release:

Britt Bugby has been named Valdosta State University’s Spring 2025 Employee of the Semester. She joined our BlazerNation team in February 2020 and currently serves as an instructional design project manager, which includes serving as quality matters coordinator and eCore program liaison. She even teaches classes as an adjunct instructor.

VSU: What do you enjoy most about the work you do each day?

BRITT: My workday is never the same. Each day brings new technology, new ideas, and new people. However, whether I’m helping a student resolve a technical issue, collaborating with faculty to improve a course, or working with instructional designers to prepare courses for official certification, I constantly have unique opportunities to work alongside my creative, talented colleagues to explore the best way to move forward. Being a small part of something bigger and having the chance to keep learning from the people around me every day — that’s the best part of working at VSU.

VSU: How has being named Employee of the Semester inspired you?

BRITT: This recognition is a humbling experience. It reminds me of the importance of “showing up” and trying to do my best every day. Hearing the accomplishments of my colleagues and recognizing the consistent theme of support — supporting the students, each other, and the campus — illustrates the value of every person and of each person’s contribution to our campus community. It really is true that every blaze begins with a spark. #VState