//VSU graduates give back to help current, future students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Graduates give back to Valdosta State University to help current and future students write their own success story.

Release:

Valdosta State University welcomed 145 students into the 1906 Society during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The 1906 Society is a student giving organization that is dedicated to the continued growth and development of VSU through individual gifts from graduating students who want to protect and nurture their alma mater’s tradition of academic, athletic, creative, leadership, research, and service excellence on campus, in the community, and around the world. It was established in 2006, the university’s centennial year.

Membership in the 1906 Society is open to any graduating student who wants to help ensure that future generations of Blazers are given the same opportunities for learning and growth that they enjoyed during their time at VSU. Donations of any size are welcome. However, graduates are encouraged to give at least $19.06 in commemoration of the university’s founding.

Funds raised by the 1906 Society provide ongoing support to VSU Cares, a program that provides current students with need-based financial assistance to help them overcome any short-term financial hardship they may be facing. Students in need may apply for the funds at any time of the year. The goal is to help students stay in school and continue making progress towards graduation.

VSU Cares also provides food and clothing assistance through partnerships with Aramark, Second Harvest of South Georgia Inc., and donations from students, faculty, and staff at the university. The goal of the program is to keep students in school.

Funds have also been used to endow a 1906 Society Scholarship that will soon be available to students through the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs.

Members of VSU’s 1906 Society wear red and black graduation cords and are recognized during the fall and spring commencement ceremonies.

Visit http://www.valdosta.edu/administration/advancement/ to learn more about investing in the future of VSU while also igniting opportunities and inspiring excellence today.