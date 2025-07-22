//VSU announces registration now open for The Happening 2025

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces that registration is now open for The Happening on the VSU Front Lawn.

Valdosta State University hosts The Happening 2025 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, on the Front Lawn. This Fall Semester tradition invites students to take a break, have some fun, and discover what the university and the surrounding communities have to offer them.

For area businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, civic groups, and more, The Happening is an opportunity to introduce and market products and services to thousands of students, and even a few faculty and staff members, face to face, at one time, in one location. On-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments, and colleges also participate in the information fair, making The Happening an unforgettable must-see, must-do experience.

In past years, exhibitors have offered door prizes or held drawings; set up displays or demonstrations of their products and services; distributed free food samples; hosted attention-getting games and activities; given away coupons or promotional items; and brought in coolers filled with cold drinks or frozen treats.

Registration is $50 for exhibitors who register before 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 31, and then it increases to $75. The final deadline to register is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22. All exhibition spaces measure 10 feet by 10 feet. A limited number of them offer 110/120 electrical outlets.

Exhibitors may register online at www.valdosta.edu/happening.

Exhibitors who have questions or special requests should email studentlife@valdosta.edu.

Please note that selling, fundraising, and credit card sign-ups are not permitted during The Happening.

