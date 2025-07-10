//VSU Alumni Relations wins 2025 CASE Circle of Excellence Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU Alumni Relations was recently honored with a Bronze Award in the 2025 CASE Circle of Excellence Award.

Valdosta State University’s Office of Alumni Relations has been honored with a prestigious Bronze Award in the 2025 Circle of Excellence Awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). The award recognizes the university’s creative and impactful Blazer Baby Campaign, a community engagement initiative developed in partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC Health).

The Blazer Baby Campaign connects VSU with alumni in a unique and meaningful way. Newborns of VSU alumni delivering at SGMC Health receive a VSU-branded baby blanket, welcoming them into the Blazer family from birth. These “Baby Blazers” represent the next generation of Blazer pride, and the initiative has quickly become one of the university’s most heartwarming and celebrated alumni programs.

With many VSU graduates living and working in the South Georgia region, the campaign strengthens ties between the university and its local community. A key element of the initiative is the social media spotlight. With permission, SGMC Health shares photos of the newborns wrapped in their VSU swaddles, generating widespread engagement and reinforcing school spirit across generations.

“The Blazer Baby Campaign is a reminder that our connection to VSU begins long before graduation and lasts a lifetime,” said Amanda Peacock, associate director of Alumni Relations. “This recognition from CASE affirms what we’ve seen firsthand — that celebrating life’s most meaningful moments with our alumni builds a deeper sense of pride and community. We’re honored to share this award with our partners at SGMC Health and all the Blazer families who make this tradition so special.”

CASE’s Circle of Excellence Awards program celebrates colleges, universities, and schools worldwide whose talented staff have advanced their institutions with resourcefulness and ingenuity.

“The Circle of Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary creativity, passion, and innovation demonstrated by advancement professionals at institutions around the world,” said Sue Cunningham, CASE president and chief executive officer. “These awards not only celebrate outstanding achievements but also underscore how essential this work is to strengthen educational communities and positively shape lives and society. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s recipients for their dedication and remarkable accomplishments.”

This year volunteer judges from CASE’s membership selected 477 exemplary entries for bronze, silver, gold, and Grand Gold recognition. Winners were chosen for overall quality, innovation, use of resources, and impact on the institution or its communities, such as alumni, parents, students, faculty, and staff. In their comments about VSU, the judges celebrated the Blazer Baby Campaign as “a highly creative, low-cost initiative that leverages emotional touchpoints and community partnerships.”

