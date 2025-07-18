//Vocalflo brings community together with music

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Vocalflo hosted the 3rd Annual South Georgia Gospel Music Festival bring the community together with gospel music.

Vocalflo’s 3rd Annual South Georgia Gospel Music Festival is an annual celebration that not only brings the community together to celebrate different forms of gospel music, but it also raises money to support local non-profits. This year’s featured non-profit was Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, inc. (LAMP).

Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, Co-Owner and CEO, stated, “we are beyond grateful to our amazing VocalFlo community for coming together during our June Donation Drive to support LAMP. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to raise much-needed funds to help this incredible organization continue its mission of supporting those in need. Every share, donation, and word of encouragement made a difference! “

Established in 1984, LAMP provides comprehensive support services and innovative housing solutions that help put people on the path to a home. They serve those who are experiencing homelessness and living in Lowndes, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Tift counties.

LAMP’s Executive Director, Yurshema Flanders, invites the community to explore their website, learn more about their work, and discover how you can join them in making a meaningful impact. Whether you choose to volunteer, donate, or simply share the mission with others, your involvement is invaluable. www.lampinc.org

The check presentation to LAMP took place on Tuesday, July 11, 2025 in front of the LAMP facility located at 714 Charlton St, Valdosta, GA 31601