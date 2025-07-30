//Viking Football Season kicks off with pre-season game against TCC

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Viking Football Season is back and begins with a pre-season game against Thomas County Central.

Release:

The 2025 Viking Football Season begins this week. Football camp will conclude this week when we host Thomas County Central in a pre-season contest. Lowndes finished the 2024 season with a 10-2 record while TCC recorded a 11-2 mark. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium on Friday August 1, 2025.

Reserve seat season ticket packages are on sale for the season. The package includes the Thomas County Central game along with the regular season home contests – a total of eight (8) games. Season packages are $80 each. Individual game tickets are also available for this game. They are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours for the season are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Season passes for Lowndes High students for the LHS student section will be available the night of this game for $25 per pass. LHS students must be able to show their ID from last year or their Infinite Campus screen to purchase a pass.

Students may purchase their pass on Friday at the north end of the home side of the stadium from our staff in the Pepsi wagon. Again, the student will need to be able to show either their student ID from last year or their Infinite Campus login. Student passes will also be sold at Lowndes High after the beginning of the school year. Passes will be sold at lunch for the first few weeks of the season.