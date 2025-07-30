//Viking Football Season kicks off with pre-season game against TCC
July 29, 2025

Viking Football Season kicks off with pre-season game against TCC

LOWNDES CO – The 2025 Viking Football Season is back and begins with a pre-season game against Thomas County Central.

The 2025 Viking Football Season begins this week.  Football camp will conclude this week when we host Thomas County Central in a pre-season contest.  Lowndes finished the 2024 season with a 10-2 record while TCC recorded a 11-2 mark.  Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium on Friday August 1, 2025. 

Reserve seat season ticket packages are on sale for the season.  The package includes the Thomas County Central game along with the regular season home contests – a total of eight (8) games.  Season packages are $80 each.  Individual game tickets are also available for this game.  They are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. 

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.  Ticket office hours for the season are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. 

Season passes for Lowndes High students for the LHS student section will be available the night of this game for $25 per pass.  LHS students must be able to show their ID from last year or their Infinite Campus screen to purchase a pass.

Students may purchase their pass on Friday at the north end of the home side of the stadium from our staff in the Pepsi wagon.  Again, the student will need to be able to show either their student ID from last year or their Infinite Campus login.  Student passes will also be sold at Lowndes High after the beginning of the school year.  Passes will be sold at lunch for the first few weeks of the season. 

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!

Lowndes Viking Football – 2025
Pre-SeasonFriday, August 1, 2025TCCH
 Friday, August 7, 2025Meet The Vikings 
Week 1Friday, August 15, 2025Jenkins, SavannahH
Week 2Friday, August 22, 2025Mt Zion JonesboroH
Week 3Friday, August 29, 2025Central GwinnettH
Week 4Friday, September 5, 2025Manatee, FLH
Week 5Friday, September 12, 2025KellH
Week 6Friday, September 19, 2025OPEN 
Week 7Friday, September 26, 2025ColquittH
Week 8Friday, October 3, 2025TiftH
Week 9Friday, October 10, 2025CamdenA
Week 10Friday, October 17, 2025OPEN 
Week 11Friday, October 24, 2025Richmond HillA
Week 12Friday, October 31, 2025ValdostaA
