//VFD to host first-ever Camp Blaze for girls

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department to host the inaugural Camp Blaze, a three-day learning experience for girls.

The Valdosta Fire Department is gearing up to host its first-ever Camp Blaze, a three-day, hands-on learning experience for girls, scheduled for Monday, July 28 through Wednesday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Public Safety Facilities located at 4434 Forrest Street Extension.

Camp Blaze was developed to introduce young women between the ages of 13 and 18 to the exciting and impactful world of fire service and emergency response. Over the course of the camp, participants will engage in a variety of immersive activities including CPR certification, fire and EMS simulations, team-building exercises, and leadership development workshops—all guided by experienced professionals from the Valdosta Fire Department.

“This camp is about planting seeds of confidence and curiosity,” said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “If we can open a door, help a young person build a new skill, or simply show them that there’s a place for them in this field—we’ve done something valuable. We’re excited to see what this first group of participants will take away from the experience.”

Lunch will be provided each day, and all activities are designed to be interactive, educational, and inspiring. Camp Blaze reflects the Valdosta Fire Department’s broader mission to engage with the community in meaningful ways and invest in the next generation of leaders and public servants.

Stay tuned for updates during and after the camp as the department shares highlights and participant experiences.