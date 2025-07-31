//VFD hosts Camp Blaze an all-girls fire camp event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department hosts inaugural Camp Blaze all-girls fire camp three-day event empowering future leaders.

The Valdosta Fire Department proudly hosted its inaugural Camp Blaze, a groundbreaking three-day all-girls fire camp held July 28–30, 2025. Designed to empower, educate, and inspire the next generation of female leaders, Camp Blaze offered hands-on experiences in emergency response, fire safety, and teamwork — all while showcasing the strength and potential of young women in the fire service.

Day one launched with an exciting slate of activities. Campers explored emergency medical services with SGMC Health, learned CPR basics, tackled teambuilding challenges, and participated in an energetic scavenger hunt and the “Quick Grab” game. The day was capped off with surprise visits from Lou the Dalmatian and the department’s beloved, Trudey.

On day two, the campers embraced physical and mental challenges. Activities included quick dress drills, ladder climbs, dummy drags, and sled pulls — all designed to build endurance, confidence, and collaboration. The day concluded with the highly anticipated Ladies Firefighter Challenge Course, where participants demonstrated strength, resilience, and leadership.

The camp concluded on day three with an awards ceremony honoring each camper’s achievements and growth throughout the program. A live fire demonstration, led by an all-female firefighter team, served as an inspiring finale to the powerful three-day experience.

“This camp was about more than firefighting, it was about showing these young ladies that they are strong, capable, and can do anything they set their minds to,” said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “We’re proud to be part of something that encouraged them to lead, work hard, and support one another. Watching their confidence grow over just a few days was truly rewarding for all of us.”

Fire and Life Safety Educator Tessa Carder, added, “Our goal was to create an environment where girls could build confidence, learn life-saving skills, and see what they’re capable of and they did just that. The energy, enthusiasm, and strength they brought every day was inspiring.”

Camp Blaze was a collaborative effort by the Valdosta Fire Department, community partners, and volunteers. It marked the beginning of a powerful new tradition that will continue to uplift and invest in the future of Valdosta’s youth.