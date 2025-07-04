//VFD celebrates graduation, recognizes life-saving efforts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department celebrated a graduation and badge pinning ceremony along with recognizing life-saving efforts.

Release:

On Monday, June 30th, 2025, during a graduation and badge pinning ceremony, the Valdosta Fire Department proudly celebrated its newest members as they officially transitioned from recruits to firefighters.

“This ceremony is more than a formality,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “It is a powerful moment honoring their growth, commitment, and the start of a new chapter in their fire service careers.”

In addition to celebrating the graduation, the department also recognized sixty-one firefighters who received Trauma Save Awards and/or Life Save Awards, presented by Chief Emily Brown of SGMC Health EMS and Trauma Department. These awards honor the dedication and quick response of VFD members who directly contributed to saving lives.

“These awards represent the heart of what we do, serving and protecting our community,” Chief Boutwell added. “Every call matters, and these recognitions are a testament to the bravery and skill our firefighters bring to each response.”

The Valdosta Fire Department remains committed to excellence in service and training, continuing to prepare the next generation of firefighters while honoring those who go above and beyond in the line of duty.

For more information about the Valdosta Fire Department, please contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.