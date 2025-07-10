//Turner Center wraps up Youth Summer Art Camp

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts wraps up a successful Youth Summer Art Camp with 53 youth participating in various projects.

Release:

53 youth received experiences in art education through five youth summer art camps offered by the Turner Center for the Arts. Students enjoyed participating in drawing, painting, mixed media, collage, culinary arts, and ceramics projects. Class disciplines offered during summer camps will continue throughout the year. Visit turnercenter.org/classes or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787 for full list of available art experiences.

Instructors, assistants and students for this camp included: Christine Cabral, Annette Crosby, Anita Gillis, Mikki Hudson, Debra Kantelis, Phylisicia Lundy, and Hunter Pop; class assistants Nancy Crombie, Lyberty Huerta, Alexandra Parrish, and Elizabeth Wilson; students Hagan Anderson, Graci Baker, Audra Balanis, Max Bell, Abby Boyd, Katelynn Boyd, Luke Boyd, Liv Branch, Elizabeth Brownlee, Gianna Cabral, Rocco Cabral, Gianna Cabral, Logan Campbell, Caylyn Clarke, Eileen Darnell, Kolson Drury, Amelia Ellinburg, MaryJean Elliott, Lucy Ferrier, Nina Ferrier, Annabelle Fourakers, Vivian Goff, Monroe Gooding, Turner Gooding, Chapman Green, Edy Griggs, Morgan Guthrie, Alexa Hall, Lillie Heath, Elliott Heath, Adeline Howell, Emery Howell Hannah Howell, Seth Howell, Abigail Kerlin, Campbell Lacey, Charlotte Lacey, Harper Lacey, Bristol Massingill, Norah Mauser, Caroline McCormick, Natalie McCormick, Marley McCoy, Asher McPhail, EverlyKate McPhail, Eleanor O’Kane, Annie Parramore, West Plyler, Hayden Poore, Caleb Radabaugh, Jazymn Taylor, Stella Kate Taylor, Iva Claire Thomas, and Kalia Veal